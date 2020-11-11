Trump marks Veterans Day with visit to Arlington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump participated in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.

It was his first public appearance in several days.

Trump hasn’t made public comments since President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes on Saturday needed to win the presidency. But he’s offered a barrage of postings on Twitter alleging unfounded claims of irregularities in voting in several battleground states that went for Biden.

Trump was joined at Arlington National Cemetery by first lady Melania Trump as well Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence.

Biden marked Veterans Day with a visit to the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.