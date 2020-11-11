TRACKING: Sunshine today, with temperatures returning to near normal

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler weather for today. Although it will feel cooler, temperatures will actually return to near normal today and through this week. The normal high temperature should be around 49 degrees. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies for our overnight. Temperatures will be cold and will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy for Thursday. There’s a slight chance for a brief, light rain shower or a few flurries. No accumulations are expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies for Thursday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool for Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

There will be a chance for rain Saturday, but it doesn’t appear to be a washout of a day. It’ll be a windy weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.