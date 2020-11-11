TRACKING: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures

Today: There will be some clouds this morning, but the sky becomes mostly sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 40s, which is right where we should be this time of year (not the 7 straight days we had in the 70s). The wind will be southwest 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky is expected. Overnight lows will be near 30° with a light southwest wind.

Thursday: We start the day with plenty of sunshine, but expect more clouds as a cold front tracks through during the afternoon and early evening. Sprinkles/flurries or a brief shower will be possible, but not expecting anything widespread. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to middle 40s with a south breeze 10-20 mph.

Friday: Behind the cold front temperatures will be a little cooler in the lower to middle 40s, but there will be plenty of sunshine.

We are tracking a system for Saturday that is trending farther south, but we will keep a chance of rain. It will be breezy this weekend with temperatures in the 40s to near 50°.