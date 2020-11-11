TRACKING: A Cold Front Thursday

Tonight: The sky is clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Little to no wind.

Thursday: A cold front is forecast to push through the area during the afternoon. The sky is sunny in the morning and during the afternoon it becomes mostly cloudy as the cold front pushes through. There is a chance for a few flurries or sprinkles north of Highway 20.

Thursday Night: For a few hours, during the evening, the wind will be gusty from the northwest and then will be light overnight. The clouds quickly clear during the evening with the sky remaining clear overnight.

Friday: We end the week with a sunny and little to no wind. It will be a cooler day with highs near 40.