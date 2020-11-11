This year’s Veterans Day celebration wasn’t what it used to be in Waverly

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) - As events continue to be canceled due to the pandemic, the Waverly Area Veterans Post hosted their Veterans Day celebration in-person, but with some changes.

Many Veterans Day events were celebrated virtually, or not at all, but Waverly veterans were able to come together in a socially distant celebration and luncheon.

“For what’s going on in the world right now I was happy with the crowd that we had,” Marine Corps League Sr. Vice Commandant Richard Miller said.

School bands and community members offering their services to veterans would normally attend the event. Miller said the big spectacle that usually takes place was very different this year.

“We wanted to be respectful of the day and not just bypass it. For the folks that showed up here today, we thank them immensely. For the folks that couldn’t, we understand. Well do better next year I’m sure,” Miller said.

A prayer, speeches, pledge of allegiance, and inspirational videos were part of the program. Following that, veterans and supporters who attended the event came together for lunch.

Many veterans shared their experiences from when they served, and some amazing stories were told.

“I was in for three years and one month. Some were drafted of course but many of them made the choice to go and serve this nation and I’m glad I made that choice,” Spec. 5 veteran Kathy Ebley said.

“I started out in California. Went to Vietnam. Then came back to California. I’ll tell you, it’s still...the feeling here today still brings tears to your eyes...the different things being said," Marine Corps and Army Reserves veteran Bob O'Hare said.

Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman also attended the event, as he too has connections with those who protect our nation.

“You know I’ve got a veteran in my family, my father. His story is significant in my life. I got a nephew that’s going to be coming up through the ranks in the navy, and so he’ll have those stories as well. They all have a great deal of passion behind their tenure of service to our country and to our residents. And it’s a phenomenal thing,” Hoffman said.

Veterans Day was celebrated Wednesday for the veterans who not only fought for our country but for their loved ones and the generations to come.