Starmont closing schools Friday amid rise in COVID-19 cases

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Starmont Community School District is canceling classes on Friday due a rise in COVID-19 cases within the district and across the area.

Superintendent Troy Heller with COVID-19 metrics for Fayette County and surrounding counties "trending in the wrong direction" district officials felt it was in their best interest to close schools on Friday. Heller says this will allow custodians to do a deep clean of the classrooms and buildings.

According to the state's website, Fayette County's 14-day positivity rate was at 21.6% as of Wednesday afternoon. While Starmont is closing schools on Friday, many other districts in Eastern Iowa and across the state are opting for applying for temporary online learning waivers.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District, one of the largest school districts in the state, is seeking a 2-week online learning waiver.

The College Community School District is also seeking a temporary online learning waiver.

The Monticello Community School District is switching to online learning this week in anticipation of extending online learning through November 30 if their waiver is approved.

Janesville dismissed classes early on Monday and had their online learning waiver approved on Tuesday.

The Benton Community School District is moving to online learning starting on Wednesday.

The Clear Creek Amana Community School District had their online waiver request approved on Tuesday.

The Iowa City School District had their third online learning waiver of the trimester approved Tuesday night. The district filed a lawsuit in August against in-person learning requirements. That lawsuit is still pending.