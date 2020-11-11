Saudi king points to Iran as top threat in policy speech

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman slammed rival Iran and hailed his country’s efforts at combating the coronavirus and stabilizing oil supplies in an annual speech that outlined the country’s policy priorities and achievements. The speech was delivered virtually early Thursday by the 82-year-old monarch to the advisory Shura Council in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. On foreign policy, he stressed that threats from Iran remain a top concern. Although he made no mention of it in his remarks, another issue facing the kingdom next year will be its relationship with a new U.S. administration led by President-elect Joe Biden.