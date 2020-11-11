Ring recalls smart doorbells after some caught fire

(CNN) -- Ring is recalling some 350,000 of its video doorbells, following reports that they can catch on fire.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second generation smart doorbells.

At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission says the doorbell battery can overheat, if the incorrect screws are used for installation.

That can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the US and Canada between June and October this year.