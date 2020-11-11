Rebranding committee requests designs for new Waterloo police patch

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Waterloo Police Department Rebranding Committee is asking the public to submit designs for a new police patch.

The committee was originally created in August, tasked with reviewing and potentially revising the current patch. Currently, the Waterloo police patch depicts a griffin or a mythical beast that is part eagle and part lion. Others believe it bears a striking resemblance to an emblem used by the Ku Klux Klan.

The public is now being called upon to submit new designs. The committee is looking for an insignia to represent the values of the police force: respect, service and vigilance.

The rebranding committee will individually score each submission based on the following criteria:

Visibility of the design

Designs should embody any individual or combination of the following words: respect, service, vigilance

Uniqueness of the design

Conformity to the shape of the current WPD insignia

Again, each design will be individually scored. Members of the committee will then choose the top-ranked designs at their January 13th meeting.

Artists or designers who have previously submitted designs to the city or the police department are being asked to resubmit their work. This is in order to ensure it is considered.

Designs should be submitted electronically either as a JPEG or PNG file. The deadline for submissions is December 26th, 2020.

To submit a design or ask a question, email contact@waterloo-ia.org.