Peru ouster throws nation’s anti-corruption drive into doubt

LIMA, Peru (AP) — When Peru’s legislature booted President Martín Vizcarra from office this week, they may have done more than just oust a popular leader — they likely put the country’s best chance at making a dent on endemic corruption on hold. The chief of state had emerged as the country’s most vocal proponent in pushing through measures to end decades of dirty politics. He may not have succeeded in making major change, and is now under scrutiny for his own possible misconduct, but many Peruvians saw him as the leader of a still nascent drive to hold the powerful accountable.