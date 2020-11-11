Nov. 11: 4,764 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths, hospitalizations take another jump

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,764 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 166,021.

The state's website says that of the 166,021 people who have tested positive, 104,211 have recovered. This is 1,297 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 61,810. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 48 percent.

The state is reporting 26 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,898.

There were 230 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,190, which is up from 1,135. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 210 are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 9,899 new tests given, and a total of 1,059,706 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Tuesday. There were 153 more positive cases for a total of 8,634 cases in the county. There were 62 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,896. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 110 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 25 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

The data below was as of Tuesday at 10 a.m.

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 1,735 new positive cases since Saturday, which is the last time the dashboard was updated. There have been 9,510 total positive cases in the county. There have been 171 recoveries in this time period, for a total of 4,774 recoveries. There were three additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 150 deaths. There are 69 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 188 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 7,587 reported cases. There have been 20 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,499 recoveries. A total of 51,561 have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 34 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16.5 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 170 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 7,172 reported cases. There were 76 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,411. A total of 39,588 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 74 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 23.5 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Tuesday here.