Nebraska hospitals plan for more increases in virus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska continues to set records with the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus and health care providers expect that to continue because of the recent surge of cases in the state. CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson says his group of 14 hospitals in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is preparing for COVID-19 cases to keep increasing over the next three to four weeks. Several new virus restrictions took effect in Nebraska on Wednesday. The state says the number of virus hospitalizations jumped to 860 on Tuesday and it reported its second-highest one-day total of new cases at 2,182.