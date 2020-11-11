Kansas City Star moving from downtown building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Star plans to move from its prominent home in downtown Kansas City by the end of next year. The newspaper announced Tuesday that it also will move its printing operations to the Des Moines Register in Iowa. Star President and Editor Mike Fannin said the newspaper would beginning looking for a new home for its offices soon. The move comes after the Star’s parent company, McClatchy, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. The Star moved into the building in 2006 and sold it in 2019 to Ambassador Hospitality.