Iowa holds roundtable discussion on racism in its athletic department

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - A former Iowa football player, current women's basketball player and Black history professor talked about the current state of Iowa athletics Wednesday night.

This has been a hot issue in Iowa City since former players started sharing experiences of racism within the football program in June.

Iowa responded to these allegations by firing Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle in mid-June and the program has committed to spotting and extinguishing racism in the future.

"Right now might be the best opportunity America has to discuss these topics," Alexis Sevillian said over Zoom Wednesday.

Sevillian joined Quinn Early, a former Iowa football player, and Dr. Louis Moore, a professor of Black history and culture at Grand Valley State University, on the panel. The forum was moderated by Broderick Binns, the university's director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The panelists said they were happy more athletes are using their platforms in 2020 to help reduce barriers for minority players.

"We have so many young kids looking up to us," Sevillian said. "It's important to not let our sports use us but use our sports in any way we can."

A Missouri law firm found evidence of a toxic culture and unfair treatment of Black players in late July. Coach Kirk Ferentz responded to the report at that time by acknowledging the program needs to be better.

Quinn Early felt he handled it well.

"He was super receptive to it. That was super powerful in itself," Early said.

Sevillian said she believes Iowa has made strides across all its sports since the summer, making a better home for minority athletes.

"Trying to make our minority students feel comfortable and having that community of people who look like you. Because that's important, especially at a predominantly white school," Sevillian said.

The main takeaway for all the speakers was that racism needs to continue to be called out, even if it means uncomfortable conversations.

"If I don't have the courage or confidence to do that, how can I expect things to change?" Sevillian said.