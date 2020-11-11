Horse from Iowa earns police badge in Madison, WI

MADISON, Wisconsin (WKOW) -- A very special member of the Madison Police Department is earning his badge.

Weighing more than 1,600 pounds, Chevy is a 14-year-old Percheron/Friesian who came to Wisconsin from Iowa.

After a lot of hard work and training, Chevy is now a permanent member of the department's Mounted Unit.

Chevy's former owner, who's from Newton, IA, says he's perfect for the job.

"He's going to make a contribution and make so many people happy, because he loves people, he loves children, he loves to be the center of attention," Jodi Morgan-Peters said. "And this is the perfect gig for him."

Police say he spent two years training for a position within the Mounted Unit.