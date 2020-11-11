Hong Kong legislature opens; democracy bloc set to resign

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature has opened ahead of the planned mass resignation of pro-democracy lawmakers one day after the government ousted four of them. One of the pro-democracy lawmakers, Lam Cheuk-ting, unfurled a banner inside the legislative council building criticizing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. The bloc said they would resign on Thursday, but it was not immediately clear when they would do it or even what the proper procedure was. The mass departure would leave Hong Kong’s legislature with only pro-Beijing lawmakers and would ratchet up tensions over the future of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The U.S., U.K. and Australia denounced the ouster.