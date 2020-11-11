Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Loyalists of President Donald Trump have filed at least 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania alone in an effort to reclaim the state’s 20 electoral votes. There’s action, too, on the legal front in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan as the president insists without evidence that the election was stolen from him. Yet election officials nationwide from both parties say there’s been no conspiracy. In court, his lawyers must walk a precarious line between advocating for their client and upholding their professional oath. Experts doubt the suits can reverse the outcome in a single state, let alone the election. Trump aides and allies have privately admitted as much, suggesting the challenges are designed more to stoke his base.