Cyclone Women’s Basketball ready for high expectations

AMES(KWWL)--Big things are expected from coach Bill Fennelly's iowa state women's basketball program this season…

Cyclones are ranked 15th nationally by the Associated Press, Iowa State's highest preseason ranking in nearly two decades.

The Cyclones return several key players including honorable mention all-American and first team Big 12 performer Ashley Joens from Iowa City High.

Joens averaged 20 and a half points and 10 and a half rebounds a game for a Cyclone team that finished with an 18-11 record…And upset second ranked Baylor to end the 20-20 season.

The Cyclones talk about the upcoming season which begins in just two weeks.

Bill Fennelly Iowa State head Women's Basketball Coach, "Our team has a chance to be pretty good obviously the one thing the break the quaratine all of this stuff it hurts when you are young in spots.

I think we are behind in that regard we lost a lot of the Summer. Protocols limited what we can do to build a team in the Fall. Ashley Joens is as good of player that there is in the country… I think Kristin Scott when she is healthy I wouldn't trade her for anyone."

Cyclones open the season against Omaha on November 25th at Hilton.