Charles City middle & high school students dismissed early Wednesday due to COVID-19

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Charles City Community School District dismissed some students early Wednesday after a possible COVID-19 case in the food service department.

Middle and high school students were dismissed at 10:45 Wednesday morning after the district learned a secondary food service employee may potentially be positive for COVID-19. The district says that employee is now getting tested. District leaders said they didn't feel safe serving food until the test results were confirmed and they could review how it would impact staffing.

Both Lincoln Elementary and Washington Elementary students continued with their school day. Meals were sent home with students as they left. No athletic practices at any level will be held Wednesday night. High school athletics will resume on Thursday, but middle school practices for Thursday and Friday are canceled.

Middle and high school students will not have class on Thursday or Friday. Those days will count as snow days according to a post on the district's website.

The district is working out plans in anticipation of this being a short-term closure and they hope to have food services operational again by Monday. However, staff members will be using Thursday and Friday to plan for possible future online learning days if needed.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 14 active cases within the district and 55 individuals in quarantine. As of Wednesday afternoon, Floyd County had a positivity rate of 19.1% according to the state's website.

For the latest updates from the Charles City Community School District, click here.

More and more school districts across Iowa are canceling classes or switching temporarily to online learning due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Starmont Community School District is canceling classes Friday to allow custodians to do a deep clean of their classrooms and buildings.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District, one of the largest school districts in the state, is seeking a 2-week online learning waiver.

The College Community School District is also seeking a temporary online learning waiver.

The Monticello Community School District is switching to online learning this week in anticipation of extending online learning through November 30 if their waiver is approved.

Janesville dismissed classes early on Monday and had their online learning waiver approved on Tuesday.

The Benton Community School District is moving to online learning starting on Wednesday.

The Clear Creek Amana Community School District had their online waiver request approved on Tuesday.

The Iowa City School District had their third online learning waiver of the trimester approved Tuesday night. The district filed a lawsuit in August against in-person learning requirements. That lawsuit is still pending.