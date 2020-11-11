Cambodia bans state-organized events in capital over virus

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has banned all state-organized events in the capital and a neighboring province for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a number of people connected to a Hungarian official’s visit tested positive. The Interior Ministry did not elaborate on the ban. The government had already closed schools, nightclubs, beer halls and cinemas in Phnom Penh and neighboring Kandal province. The decision came after the government struggled to trace people that came into contact with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who made a short visit to Cambodia on Nov. 3 before testing positive on arrival in neighboring Thailand. Two Hungarian ambassadors in Southeast Asia have tested positive since then.