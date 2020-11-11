Bremer Co. Veterans Affairs Office adds services amid pandemic

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Veterans are not exempt from the impact of the pandemic and many offices are working to figure out the best way to help those who've served.

In Bremer County, the veterans affairs office has made some changes to further serve its veterans.

"During the pandemic, we have been overwhelmed with veterans beginning new claims for benefits or those that have had worsening conditions," said Neal Jarnagin, the Bremer County VA Executive Director. They’re considering their health benefits and how the VA may be able to reduce costs for their prescriptions or overall medical coverage."

To aid them in completing those claims, the office has hired two social work interns who will be starting after Thanksgiving. They're also asking veterans to share with them any documentation shared by the VA to help them process claims.

"First and foremost, we continue to look at any benefits that veterans and their dependents are eligible for. These benefits could provide long-term assistance to those most at need," Jarnagin said.

A number of other services and programs were listed in the office's newsletter:

Resumed trips to Iowa City VA hospital for doctor's visits

Holiday grants available for those in need

Expanded Comprehensive Caregiver Program

Various resources for utility assistance this winter

"However, for immediate needs, we work with local non-profit organizations like LZ Phoenix, the Northeast Iowa Community Action, local churches and veteran’s organizations, Friends of the Family, and many others to ensure that our veteran’s basic needs are met," Jarnagin said.

He and his team believe in doing all that they can to serve those who've served their country.

"We may also provide direct support through our Veterans General Relief Fund that can assist with food, electricity and gas, rent, fuel, and burial assistance," Jarnagin added. "We also have access to two different trusts that can provide emergency assistance for other purposes."

Contact the Bremer County VA here.

For FAQ on the pandemic and veterans click here.