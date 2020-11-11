Biden’s plea for cooperation confronts a polarized Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden feels at home on Capitol Hill, but the place sure has changed since he left. The clubby atmosphere that Biden knew so well during his 36-year Senate career is gone. Deal-makers are hard to find. The election results haven’t dealt him a strong hand to pursue his legislative agenda, with Democrats’ poor performance in down-ballot races likely leaving them without control of Congress. Biden has little choice but to try to govern from the vanishing middle. The forces of partisanship and gridlock are deeply entrenched, so ending what Biden called the “grim era of demonization” could be the central challenge of his presidency.