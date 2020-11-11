Benton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly man

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly man.

80-year-old Rawson Behel was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday driving a white 2017 Ford Escape SE with Iowa license plates IPR-134. Behel left a home in Vinton and was driving to Sam's Club in Cedar Rapids.

Behel was wearing jeans, a hooded sweatshirt and a Carhart coat. Behel is described as 5'8", 190 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and in good health.

If you located Behel, you are asked to call local law enforcement.