While COVID-19 is drastically affecting some Iowa jails, Linn Co. Jail has only 6 cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The Linn County Jail currently has 6 active cases, the highest number of active cases since the start of the pandemic.

When compared to other jails and correctional facilities in the state, the number at Linn County Jail is low. Anamosa State Penitentiary currently has 490 positive cases, with Jones County having a 43% positivity rate.

The inmates at Linn County Jail have experienced little to no symptoms at all. New arrivals are screened for COVID-19 symptoms, but not all are tested for the virus.

For those who do test positive, they are separated from their cell block and placed in an individual cell to quarantine.

“On our end, we follow the guidelines from the CDC and public health so in 10 days as long as they’re not exhibiting any symptoms they have no fever. Then we’ll look to see if we can move them to a different location," Linn County Sheriff Chief Deputy Doug Riniker said.

If severe cases were to come up in the jail, doctors and nurses are ready to step in and help.

Masks are provided to all 347 inmates and are encouraged to wear them, while also social distancing. Staff at the jail are also expected to follow these same guidelines, as well as work to enforce them.

“At the end of the day I think it’s going to be impossible to truly keep all cases out but we’ve been very fortunate so far and that’s been a testament to the staff members we have, and you know the proactive measures we have taken to try and minimize this impact," Riniker said.

The Sheriff's Office has been working with the jail to make this time during the pandemic easier for those in custody.

“We have restricted some visitors and have provided additional free phone calls for the people in our custody so that they can stay in contact with their loved ones so we’ve made several different modifications just trying to increase you know the staff's safety and people in our custody,” Riniker said.

Those taken into custody are evaluated to determine if they need to remain in jail, as the sheriff's office and the court work together to keep outside exposure low and the inmate population healthy.