Veteran’s Day special discounts and events

(KWWL) -- Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veteran's Day, and some businesses are offering specials to thank service members. Others are holding events to recognize veterans.

Most city buildings and services will also be closed on Wednesday.

Fareway

Fareway store locations will be offering a 15 percent discount to any retired, active duty, reserve or guard military members.

To receive a discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify a branch of service.

The offer excludes tobacco, lottery tickets, and gift cards, and is good only for Wednesday, November 11.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee will be offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members on Wednesday, November 11.

The company says due to COVID-19 safety precautions, each breakfast will be individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the store parking lot.

Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 meals on Veterans Day. During the event, veterans will also receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Nov. 11.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Wednesday, November 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu that you can find here.

Cedar Rapids area Wendy's

Cedar Rapids area Wendy’s are thanking military and veterans with a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID on Wednesday, November 11 from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Veterans and active military who show a valid military ID in-store or at the drive-thru can enjoy a morning meal on Wendy’s.

Service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage, a veteran-founded public benefit corporation, can get Wendy’s perks all year at Wendy's restaurants nationwide. Through Veterans Advantage, enrolled veterans can pick up a Free Breakfast Sandwich with any breakfast purchase beginning November 11 through December 31.

Waterloo Career Center "Drive-By"

The Waterloo Career Center (WCC) is recognizing Veterans Day by holding a "Drive-by" to welcome all Veterans from 8:30-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11 in its parking lot adjacent to Central Middle School at 1350 Katoski Drive in Waterloo.

Tents and tables will be set up and WCC students will hand out cinnamon rolls and coffee in appreciation for veterans who served our country. WCC students created a sign in support of veterans to display.

Grout Museum

In honor of Veterans Day, admission to the Grout Museum/Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will be free to all Veterans and Active Duty Service Members on Wednesday, November 11.

TestIowa

TestIowa hours of operation will change in observance of Veterans Day.

State-operated drive-thru sites will close early at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to allow samples to be collected, transported and processed at the State Hygienic Lab through Tuesday evening. Sites will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 for the holiday, and will reopen the following day at 8 a.m.