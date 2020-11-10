UN: 13 Europe-bound migrants killed in shipwreck off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says at least 13 Europe-bound African migrants drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their rubber boat capsized Tuesday off the coast of Libya. The agency says among them were three women and one child. It’s the latest migrant shipwreck off the coast of the North African country. Safa Msehli, spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said the dead were part of around two dozen who left the western town of Zuwara on Monday night. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping to get to Europe from Africa and the Middle East following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.