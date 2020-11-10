UI Presidential Search Committee members announced as search for Harreld’s replacement begins

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The members of the Presidential Search Committee at the University of Iowa have been announced, as the committee begins the work to find Bruce Harreld's replacement. Harreld announced his plans to retire October 1.

P. Sue Beckwith , alumna

Nancy Boettger, Board of Regents, State of Iowa

David Cunning, professor of philosophy and department chair, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Anjali Deshpande, clinical associate professor of epidemiology, College of Public Health

Armando Duarte, professor of dance and director of the bachelor of fine arts program, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Richard Frauenholz, president, AFSCME Local 12

Cathy Glasson, president, SEIU Local 199

Mackensie Graham, president, graduate and professional student government

Nicole Grosland, professor of biomedical engineering, College of Engineering, and faculty athletics representative

Kay Hegarty, associate professor of practice in accounting, College of Business

Jim Lindenmayer, Board of Regents, State of Iowa

Teresa Marshall, professor and Michael W. Finkelstein Centennial Professor of Teaching, College of Dentistry, and vice president, faculty senate

Heather Mineart, president, staff council

John Piegors, president, graduate student senate and UE Local 896 COGS

Ali Salem, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and Lyle and Sharon Bighley Endowed Chair, College of Pharmacy

Liz Tovar, interim associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion

Doug Van Daele, professor of otolaryngology, executive director, UI physicians, and vice dean of clinical affairs, Carver College of Medicine

Connor Wooff, president, undergraduate student government

Joseph Yockey, professor and Michael and Brenda Sandler Faculty Fellow in Corporate Law, College of Law, and president, faculty senate

Dr. Sandy Daack-Hirsch, associate professor and interim executive associate dean of the college of nursing, and Dr. John Keller, dean of the graduate college, were announced as co-chairs of the committee October 13.