TRACKING: Sunshine returns Wednesday

Evening: Rain tapers off as the wind increases from the west. Some gusts could reaching 30 or 35 mph until midnight. Temperatures are in the 30s.

After Midnight: Clouds will gradually clear as the wind diminishes. Temperatures drop into the 20s for lows.

Wednesday: A normal November day with highs in the upper 40s. Sunshine returns with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. The sky remains clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s.

Thursday: High temperatures are little warmer as they reach the low 50s with mix of sun and clouds.

Friday: The wind is light with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures drop a few degrees with highs in the mid-40s.