TRACKING: Rain, thunderstorms, cooler temperatures

Today: Rain and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front and low pressure system sits over Iowa. There is going to be a wide range in temperatures; 40s north, low 60s south. The area of low pressure will move up along the front and by the middle of the day, will boost temperatures back into the mid 50s and low 60s in our southeastern counties. It’s these areas that need to be watched closely for an isolated severe storm. The threat for damaging wind or a tornado is from Noon-2 p.m. Overall the threat is low, but it’s a threat that needs watched closely.

Winds will be variable 10-20 mph. SE Iowa may have higher gusts.

Rainfall amounts: 0.50” to 2.00” areawide. Northwestern hometowns may see a few light snow showers on the back side of the system this evening.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Low temperatures will be in the 20s with a west wind 10-25 mph, so wind chills will be even colder.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny and seasonable for November. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a south/southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Seasonable temperatures are expected for the rest of the week into the weekend. The next chance of rain is Saturday.