TRACKING: Rain and storms today, cooler weather this week

Today: Scattered rain, with a few strong storms will be possible through much of today. There will be a system tracking northeast through Eastern Iowa, which will affect our storm chances and temperatures. A front will be draped across a line from Dubuque down to Washington, with the greatest chance for a strong storm in the counties south and east of this front. The Storm Prediction Center has these southeastern counties under a Slight Risk for severe storms. Potential hazards include strong wind gusts and a tornado or two. High temperatures will be in the 40s north and west and in the 60s south and east. Variable, breezy winds will be between 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain will come to an end in the late afternoon to early evening hours. When that rain is all said and done, a few places in Eastern Iowa could see up to two inches of rain. Farther to the north and west, flurries or a rain/snow mix will be possible, but no accumulations are expected. Clouds will continue to decrease overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies make a return for Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies for Wednesday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies move back in by Thursday. A system will track through Eastern Iowa, but depending on the moisture available, we could see light rain or a few flurries. High temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s as we close out the work week and begin the weekend. The next chance of rain will be Saturday.