Thousands expected in the UNI Dome for state football semi-finals and finals.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association says it's sticking to its original plan for having fans inside the UNI Dome for the Iowa High School State Football semi-finals this week and finals next week.

The IHSAA released a statement, only hours after Governor Kim Reynolds issued new COVID-19 guidelines for crowd sizes and mask wearing across the state.

The Athletic Association says its guidelines and precautions have been established in consultation with the University of Northern Iowa and the Black Hawk County Health Department.

The IHSAA says, given the size of the UNI Dome and previously planned precautions, the Governor considers the state football semi-finals and finals equivalent to an outdoor sporting gathering, rather than an indoor event.

Tom Keating, IGSAA Executive Director, says "We believe that with the seating plan and our mask mandates in place, we can conduct the state semi-finals and finals games safely."

Masks will be required for all spectators, officials, staff, sideline personnel, cheerleaders, media, and all other non-athletes.

Read the complete statement and fan rules for the UNI Dome games here:

https://www.iahsaa.org/covid-19-state-football-update-2020/

COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Iowa in recent days, averaging some 4-thousand new cases a day. Iowa had a record high day on November 2, with more than 5-thousand new cases.

Still, thousands of Iowa high school football fans are expected to cheer on their respective teams during the final 18 games of the season, starting with the 8-man semi-finals Thursday morning in the Dome.