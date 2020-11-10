Stickers supporting white supremacy hate group found on Dubuque light poles

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – City of Dubuque staff discovered stickers/decals promoting a white supremacy hate group on several light poles on Chaplain Schmitt Island.

The stickers/decals, which have since been removed by City staff, were found on six light poles at the Veterans Memorial Plaza parking area and McAleece Sports Complex parking area.

City officials are not publicly identifying the group displayed, but say it is a white nationalist group that has been designated as a hate group.

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol condemned the actions, calling for unity and a celebration of diversity:

“There is no place in our society for white supremacists and I condemn this behavior on behalf of the City Council and our community. Furthermore, to attempt to promote such an un-American concept near a veterans memorial is an affront to our veterans and their sacrifices to protect our nation. This is a divisive and anxious time for our country and we must reject attempts like this to sow more discord. Instead, let’s all recommit ourselves to celebrating the diversity that makes our nation the greatest on Earth.” Dubuque Mayor Roy D. Buol

There is an ongoing investigation by Dubuque Police and anyone with information is asked to call 563-589-4410.

You can also submit an anonymous online tip here.