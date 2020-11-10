Secretary Pate says Lucas County precinct failed to report last week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced another data reporting error from last week's general election Tuesday morning in Lucas County.

Pate's office says the county's Russel precinct failed to report results on election night and that impacted results in the Second Congressional District Race. Pate says the county became aware of it this week while preparing for its county-wide canvass to certify results.

The error was corrected Tuesday morning and helped Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks reclaim a slim lead in her race against Democrat Rita Hart. Miller-Meeks held a lead the day after the election until Secretary Pate found a different error in Jasper County, which was corrected last Friday.

Pate has emphasized that these results are unofficial until certified by each individual county but understands the persisting errors are frustrating.

"These human errors are unfortunate and frustrating, but the system is working. We have voter ID, paper ballots, post-election audits and a paper trail to protect the sanctity of the vote," Pate said in a Tuesday press release.

Pate has ordered an audit of the Russel precinct and a recount for the entire county. The county-wide recount will take place Thursday.