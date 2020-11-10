‘S.W.A.T.’ dives into Black, police conflict in season debut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ghost of a bitter chapter for Los Angeles haunts the season debut of “S.W.A.T.” The CBS drama connects today’s protests over police-connected Black deaths to Los Angeles’ past, including the 1990s Rodney King case. Series star Shemar Moore and executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas say they’re proud of the episode airing at 9 p.m. Eastern Wednesday on CBS. It’s paired with a second new episode at 10 p.m. Moore says the show has been successful for three seasons “playing super-cops” and entertaining viewers. The actor says it’s brave and bold for “S.W.A.T.” to tackle recent events, including the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.