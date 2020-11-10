REPORT: Vatican faults many for disgraced ex-US Cardinal McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis

ROME (AP) - A Vatican investigation of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports that he slept with seminarians.

But the 449-page report determined that Pope Francis merely continued his predecessors' handling of the predator until a former altar boy alleged abuse.

The Vatican took the extraordinary step of publishing its two-year investigation into the American prelate's rise and fall to restore credibility to the U.S. and Vatican hierarchies, which have been shattered by the McCarrick scandal.

Francis defrocked the 90-year-old McCarrick last year after a Vatican investigation confirmed decades of allegations that the successful church fundraiser had sexually molested adults as well as children.

former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick

A Virginia man who accuses McCarrick of sexually abusing him says he finds some comfort in the Vatican's release of a report about the former prelate.

But James Grein still wants a public apology and says the abuse he experienced for two decades beginning as a boy was "incredibly heinous" and will hurt "forever."

He says he does not know how the damage he has suffered can be repaired. Still, he says the release of the report marked a "powerful day" for him and other victims.

His attorney called for an investigation by law enforcement of why what he called a cover-up lasted for decades.