Posthumous book coming from historian Robert D Richardson

NEW YORK (AP) — A posthumous work by prize-winning historian Robert D. Richardson will come out in 2022. It centers on three major American thinkers he previously wrote books about: Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry David Thoreau and William James. Princeton University Press announced Tuesday that it will publish “Three Roads Back: How Emerson, Thoreau, and William James Responded to the Greatest Losses of Their Lives.” Richardson had completed the book before his death in June at age 86. He reflected on how each man was shaped by grief for beloved family members.