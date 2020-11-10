Pompeo brushes aside results of presidential election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s presidential election showing that President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term. He’s also dismissing as “ridiculous” questions about whether Trump’s evidence-free claims of fraud could hurt America’s credibility when weighing in on foreign elections. One of Trump’s most loyal Cabinet members, Pompeo told reporters Tuesday with a grin that the “transition” to a second Trump term would be “smooth.” But he later said the State Department was prepared for any eventuality. Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.