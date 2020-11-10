Police say eastern Iowa man killed in bicycle crash

TIFFIN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say a man died in a bicycle crash over the weekend. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reports the crash happened Sunday afternoon when 39-year-old Steven Towne, of Tiffin, lost control of the electric bike he was riding. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Towne’s bike hit a bridge railing at Tiffin City Park. Investigators say Towne was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered fatal head injuries. Officials say he died at the scene.