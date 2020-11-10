Pakistan army suspends troops for arrest of ex-PM son-in-law

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military announced the suspension of an unspecified number of intelligence officers and troops accused last month by opposition leaders of abducting a provincial police chief. They are accused of detaining the chief to pressure him to arrest the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The unusual action Tuesday by the military comes three weeks after Sharif’s son-in-law, Mohammad Safdar, was briefly detained after opposition parties held a rally in the port city of Karachi against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Safdar had visited the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who led the movement for independence from Britain in 1947. While at the tomb, he led a crowd in chanting: “Give respect to the vote!”