Ohio-based company to open Waterloo site, offers new jobs

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – An empty business space will soon have new life after an Ohio company is moving into Waterloo.

Tech company STRATACACHE announced Tuesday the purchase of the former Ocwen/GMAC building on Hammond Avenue.

The company plans to use the building as a network operations center and data hosting facility. The acquisition of the building will bring new data center, call center, network operations and sales support jobs to the Cedar Valley.

“Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re proud to be expanding our business and investing in resources to support our customers, while creating new technology focused jobs in the middle of the country. As the need for leading marketing technology solutions expands globally, we will continue to grow our team to support the mission,” said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. “There has been a steady outmigration of operational support jobs and call centers to India and Asia. The reactivation of this facility aligns with advancement in the Waterloo area, and reinforces STRATACACHE’s commitment to growing cutting edge, well-paid technology jobs in the U.S. heartland.”

STRATACACHE concluded the purchase of the property on November 9 and anticipates new hiring to start in January 2021.

“I am very excited to welcome STRATACACHE to Waterloo’s growing list of tech companies,” says Quentin Hart, Waterloo Mayor. “This announcement represents attractive careers for our residents and talented college grads from across the country looking to make Waterloo their home.”

STRATACACHE currently has network operations facilities in Dayton, Ohio, and Eugene, Oregon.