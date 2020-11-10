‘Obamacare’ likely to survive, high court arguments indicate

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A more conservative Supreme Court appears unwilling to do what Republicans have long desired -- kill off the Affordable Care Act.

That includes its key protections for pre-existing health conditions and subsidized insurance premiums that affect tens of millions of Americans.

The justices met a week after the election and remotely in the midst of a pandemic that has closed their majestic courtroom to hear the highest-profile case of the term so far.

They took on the latest Republican challenge to the law known as "Obamacare," with three appointees of President Donald Trump, an avowed foe of the health care law, among them.

President-elect Joe Biden says the Republican-backed challenge to the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court is "cruel and needlessly divisive."

But he's promising that, regardless of the outcome of that lawsuit, he will enact reforms to expand coverage when he's in office in January.

During remarks Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden warned that if the lawsuit is successful, millions of Americans would lose health care coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

He characterized the lawsuit as an "effort to bypass the will of the American people, the verdict of the courts in the past, the judgments of Congress," noting that the ACA had weathered previous court challenges and legislative efforts to dismantle it.

But Biden has also acknowledged issues with the ACA, which was the Obama administration's signature legislative achievement, and pledged to fix it.

On Tuesday, Biden said his transition team was working to "flesh out the details" on a plan to get Americans universal health care and lower health care costs "as soon as humanly possible."