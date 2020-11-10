Nov. 10: 4,441 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 27 more deaths and 1,873 recoveries

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 4,441 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 161,257.

The state's website says that of the 161,257 people who have tested positive, 102,914 have recovered. This is 1,873 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 58,343. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours is 49.9 percent.

The state is reporting 27 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,872.

There were 166 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 1,135, which is up from 1,034. This sets another record-breaking number of hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 196 are in the ICU and 89 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there have been 8,893 new tests given, and a total of 1,049,807 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Monday. There were 208 more positive cases for a total of 8,481 cases in the county. There were 10 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,834. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 108 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 24.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County dashboard has been experiencing a delay of reporting numbers since the week of Nov. 2 due to changes in how the Iowa Department of Public Health reports positive cases.

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 1,735 new positive cases since Saturday, which is the last time the dashboard was updated. There have been 9,510 total positive cases in the county. There have been 171 recoveries in this time period, for a total of 4,774 recoveries. There were three additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 150 deaths. There are 69 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.7 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 219 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 7,399 reported cases. There have been 33 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,479 recoveries. A total of 51,046 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 33 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 106 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 7,002 reported cases. There were 122 more recoveries reported for a total of 4,335. A total of 39,271 people have been tested. There were four additional deaths, leaving a total of 73 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 22.8 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Monday here.