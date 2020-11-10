Monticello Community School District applying for online learning waiver

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Monticello Community School District is joining the growing list of school districts across the state applying for temporary online learning waivers.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, students will complete a regularly scheduled online learning day Wednesday then temporarily switch to online learning on Thursday and Friday. The district will then apply to the Iowa Department of Education to extend virtual learning through at least November 24. Jaeger says students would resume in-person classes on the 30th after Thanksgiving break, if it's safe to do so.

Monticello is located in Jones County, which as of Tuesday evening has the highest positivity rate in the state at 43.7%. That high positivity rate is due at least in part to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, which as of Tuesday evening was reporting more than 500 COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff.

Jaeger says the district is experiencing a 5.2 absentee rate among students with more than 140 students absent for COVID-19-related reasons. He says the most concerning fact is that the district has 34 staff members out for COVID-19-related reasons. He says several other students and staff are awaiting test results.

At least half a dozen school districts in the KWWL viewing area have applied for online learning waivers in the last few days.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District, one of the largest school districts in the state, is seeking a 2-week online learning waiver.

The College Community School District is also seeking a temporary online learning waiver.

Janesville dismissed classes early on Monday and had their online learning waiver approved on Tuesday.

The Benton Community School District is moving to online learning starting on Wednesday.

The Clear Creek Amana Community School District had their online waiver request approved on Tuesday.

The Iowa City School District is also seeking an online learning waiver. The district filed a lawsuit in August against in-person learning requirements. That lawsuit is still pending.