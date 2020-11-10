Miller-Meeks takes lead in District 2 congressional race

Miller-Meeks takes lead in District 2 congressional raceNew
IOWA (KWWL) -- Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is leading Democrat Rita Hart in the race for U.S. House District 2.
According to the Secretary of State's website, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Miller-Meeks is leading by 34 votes.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Miller-Meeks has 196,779 total votes. Hart has 196,745 total votes.
On Friday, Secretary of State Paul Pate requested a hand-count audit in the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct in Jasper County. He also requested a traditional recount of the entire county after a reporting error.
