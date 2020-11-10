Miller-Meeks takes lead in District 2 congressional race

IOWA (KWWL) -- Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is leading Democrat Rita Hart in the race for U.S. House District 2.

According to the Secretary of State's website, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Miller-Meeks is leading by 34 votes.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Miller-Meeks has 196,779 total votes. Hart has 196,745 total votes.

On Friday, Secretary of State Paul Pate requested a hand-count audit in the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct in Jasper County. He also requested a traditional recount of the entire county after a reporting error.

Today the Jasper County Auditor's Office is conducting a hand-count audit of all ballots in 1 precinct, as I ordered, following an apparent discrepancy in unofficial numbers caused by a data entry error. We will ensure the integrity is upheld in an open & transparent manner. pic.twitter.com/kq5Fa1lmrD — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 9, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online for the latest updates.