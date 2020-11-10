Massive Simone Leigh sculpture now greets Penn students

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-foot-tall bronze bust of a Black woman by artist Simone Leigh has been installed at the entrance to the heart of the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The bronze, 5,900-pound work was lifted by crane Tuesday from a flatbed truck and lowered to its new home at the corner of 34th and Walnut streets. That’s the gateway to College Green at Penn. The massive work depicts a Black woman’s head atop a form that suggests a skirt or perhaps a building. Another edition of “Brick House” is on display on New York City’s High Line through spring 2021.