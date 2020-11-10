Local respiratory therapists see more patients, COVID symptoms more severe

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- As Governor Kim Reynolds implemented new mitigations efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, KWWL reached out to some local respiratory therapists.

At UnityPoint Health's Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Tom Graham is the manager for the respiratory therapist unit. A respiratory therapist himself, Graham sees the struggle of the pandemic first hand.

"We're 9 months into this, and it's not letting up. It's actually getting worse," said Graham.

Graham says their patients present with various levels of severity and their of all different ages. The respiratory therapy team at Allen applies a number of treatments from a steady flow of oxygen to the more severe treatment of a ventilator.

Treating and rehabilitating a patient, particularly a COVID patient, is a team effort, Graham says.

"The nurses, the doctors are of course driving everything, but the physical therapy, the occupational therapy, the repeated lab draws, the x-rays that are required. So they're getting to see the whole gambit of the hospital system," Graham said.

A rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations is straining Iowa's healthcare system. Many, including Governor Reynolds, acknowledge that Iowans are tired to dealing with the virus but this isn't the time to relax.

"People think we're on the upswing when really we're busier than we have been this whole time," said Tessa Even, another respiratory therapist at Allen. We've got more patients now than we did in our initial surge."

Reynolds urging Iowans to do what they can to ease the strain on hospitals, fearing that if things continue Iowans may not get the level of care they need.

"They have surge plans in place and they're managing and adusting, but we're putting an extreme amount of pressure on them. We can eliminate and reduce some of that by taking very simple steps that can have a big impact," Governor Reynolds said.