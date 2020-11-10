Iran to impose business curfew in capital as virus surges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is preparing to impose a nightly curfew on businesses in its capital for the first time as the country battles a major surge in coronavirus infections. Tehran is to close on Tuesday all restaurants and nonessential businesses from 6 p.m. for a month, to slow the spread of the virus. The pandemic has killed more than 38,000 in Iran — the highest toll in the Middle East. The new restrictions reflect the growing sense of urgency among authorities about the worsening outbreak. But Iran is still avoiding a tough lockdown that it fears will devastate its economy, already squeezed by unprecedented American sanctions.