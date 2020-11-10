Iowa jury trials suspended until February

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Supreme Court is suspending all jury trials until February 1 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The court is also postponing grand jury proceedings until February 1. All non-jury trials and other face-to-face proceedings will continue as previously scheduled.

Jury trials resumed in mid-September after being on hold since March. In the order, Chief Justice Susan Christensen said all trials will be postponed unless they start before November 16, meaning a jury has already been sworn in.

In terms of rescheduling trials, the court will use the case priorities in the order issued on July 9. That order has emergency proceedings as the highest priority, followed by criminal cases and civil cases. All deadlines will be extended regarding trials and other court rules will be temporarily suspended in accordance with this latest order.

Christensen said other deadlines from previous orders will be evaluated and the court will continue monitoring the situation surrounding COVID-19 and update this latest order if necessary.

The full order can be found here: