ICCSD approves third online-only waiver of trimester as new cases surge

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Students in the Iowa City Community School District will revert to 100% online learning next Monday Nov. 16. The district's Board of Directors approved the move Tuesday night over a virtual meeting.

Superintendent Matt Degner made this recommendation to the board at the start of the meeting. He said the district was approaching the point where it could not keep up with contact tracing staff and students infected with COVID-19.

"It's getting to the tipping point of what we're able to keep up with," Degner said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the district. That includes presumed positive cases where the person has virus symptoms but has not gotten a test yet.

There are additionally 566 staff and students in quarantine for being around those people.

The district asked the Iowa Department of Education for the ability to go 100% online this past weekend, as Johnson County's positivity rate was approaching the threshold allowed by the state.

The Dept. of Ed said as of Tuesday afternoon, 24 other school districts have gone online since Nov. 1 and three more are under review.

"This is a statewide problem right now," Degner said.

The district thought waiting until Monday was smart to give its families enough time to find child care or change their schedules. Administrators said any student uncomfortable with finishing this week in-person can talk to a building administrator about it.

About 55% of ICCSD students are in a hybrid model right now while 45% are in the online-only model. The district started the school year online for the first three weeks in September, using two separate waivers from the state.