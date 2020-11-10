Hong Kong socially distanced entertainment park opens doors

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s first socially distanced outdoor entertainment park is opening its doors to the public in an attempt by the entertainment industry to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic. The park, called The Grounds, has a hundred socially distanced enclosed areas spaced 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) apart that seat two to four people. Visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment programs, including live performances and an outdoor cinema. The outdoor park has implemented health measures including online pre-registration, health declarations, temperature checks, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitizers at each entry and exit point.